Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has alleged that even as the state sends the highest numbers of pilgrims to Haj every year, it does not provide government facilities for their stay.

Barbhuiya said, “An average of 4,000 pilgrims from Assam go for Haj every year. But they have to face great difficulties in Guwahati due to the lack of a place to stay. There is a private staying place for the pilgrims in the city which cannot accommodate such large numbers.”

Haj pilgrims across the state gather in Guwahati and embark on their journey to the Saudi Arabia.

“I have made arrangements for the stay of a few people but it was not sufficient. The state government must immediately intervene to take steps so that Haj pilgrims do not face inconvenience in the state,” he added.

The AIUDF legislator said, “There are luxurious staying places for Haj pilgrims in Kolkata, people can go to Makkah-Madinah to perform Haj from there without any hassles.”

Meanwhile, Ajmal has claimed that Haj pilgrims have to pay an additional fee of Rs 51,000 for the embarkation points in Guwahati.

He asked, “Why pilgrims should be charged more in Assam compared to other states?”

Ajmal has also sent a letter to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and appealed to reimburse the additional charges paid by Haj pilgrims in Assam.

–IANS

Previous article
NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah
Next article
SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took potshots at the former Pakistan minister’s admiration...
NATIONAL

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Supreme Court...
NATIONAL

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)...
NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s ex-PS Bibhav Kumar taken to three locations in Mumbai

New Delhi, May 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar, who is accused...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to...

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on...
Load more

Popular news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to...

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img