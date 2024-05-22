Wednesday, May 22, 2024
NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already crossed the 310 mark at the end of the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

“Do you want to know the position of NDA as of now? I can tell you that after the first five phases, the NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi has already crossed 310,” the Union Home Minister said while attending an election rally at Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency.

He also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s opposition to making Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a part of India.

“They are telling us that since Pakistan has nuclear bombs, it will be a dangerous venture to make PoK a part of India. I went to tell Rahul Baba that we are not afraid of nuclear bombs. There is no power that can stop us from making PoK a part of India,” Amit Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also said that the fear of defeat has made West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee desperate and has prompted her to resort to rampant misuse of state police.

“I just heard that the state police conducted late-night raid operations at the rented residence of the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. When Central agencies raided the residence of a leader of Trinamool Congress a massive amount of Rs 51 crore was recovered. But the police raids at Adhikari’s did not result in recovery of even 25 paise. So I am asking the Chief Minister to refrain from misusing the state police. Else the people of West Bengal will give you a fitting reply,” the Union Home Minister said.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of pampering the illegal infiltrators while opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Amit Shah also urged the Chief Minister not to play with the security of the nation for narrow political interests.

–IANS

