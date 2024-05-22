Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain his plea challenging arrest in the money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

A vacation bench presided over by Justice Dipankar Datta pulled up senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, for pushing “parallel proceedings” observing that the plea filed before the apex court did not disclose the fact of cognisance taken by the special court on Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint.

Justice Datta recalled that the earlier plea instituted by Soren (seeking interim bail on the ground of delay in delivery of judgment by the Jharkhand High Court), which subsequently turned out to be infructuous in view of the May 3 decision of the high court dismissing his writ petition against arrest, did not disclose the pendency of bail petition before the special court.

Raising serious questions on the concealment of facts in Soren’s petitions, the Bench, also comprising Justice SC Sharma, proceeded to dictate an order as to dismissal of the petition since the petitioner did not approach the highest judicial forum with clean hands.

Interjecting, Sibal sought permission for withdrawal of the petition and sought directions to the Jharkhand High Court to decide Soren’s plea in a time-bound manner.

Ultimately, the plea was plainly dismissed as withdrawn.

The court did not appear convinced with the submission that a cognisance order will not come into the way of release when the arrest itself is illegal on the ground that the alleged illegal possession of land is not a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, asked Soren if he could question the validity of his arrest after a special court has taken cognisance of the ED’s complaint and his bail plea has been rejected in the money laundering case.

It raised questions on the maintainability of Soren’s plea challenging the legality of arrest after the order refusing bail recorded that a prime facie case existed against the accused.

Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed the writ petition filed by the JMM leader against the ED arrest, saying that “there is an abundance of documents that lay a foundation for the arrest and remand of the petitioner to police and judicial custody”.

Hemant Soren resigned from the chief minister’s post on January 31, after the ED informed him that it was arresting him in a money laundering case.

–IANS

Previous article
Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF
Next article
Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took potshots at the former Pakistan minister’s admiration...
News Alert

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has alleged that even as the state sends the...
NATIONAL

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)...
NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s ex-PS Bibhav Kumar taken to three locations in Mumbai

New Delhi, May 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar, who is accused...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya...

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on...
Load more

Popular news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya...

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img