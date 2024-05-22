Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s ex-PS Bibhav Kumar taken to three locations in Mumbai

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal, was taken to three locations in Mumbai, said police sources privy to the probe.

“Kumar had formatted his phone in one of the locations, which was revealed after technical investigation,” said the source.

According to police, Kumar had formatted his phone on May 17, citing a malfunction.

Sources suspect that Kumar before formatting his phone had transferred data to another person’s device.

Kumar was taken to Mumbai on Tuesday and was brought back on Wednesday.

On May 18, CM Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the assault on Maliwal and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to a five-day police custody.

Kumar was also taken to CM’s residence on Monday where the crime scene was recreated.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar after he allegedly assaulted Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence on May 13.

The FIR includes charges under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

–IANS

Previous article
Meghalaya’s first woman DGP to hold public meetings to hear grievances of people
Next article
NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took potshots at the former Pakistan minister’s admiration...
NATIONAL

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Supreme Court...
News Alert

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has alleged that even as the state sends the...
NATIONAL

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to...

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya...
Load more

Popular news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to...

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img