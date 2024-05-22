EKH generates highest e-waste

MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm

SHILLONG, May 21: East Khasi Hills generates the highest e-waste followed by West Garo Hills, a Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) report said.

The report was released at the E-waste Management Summit 2024 on Tuesday.

MSPCB’s member-secretary, GH Chyrmang said a lot of effort went into completing the inventory of e-waste, which will go a long way in tackling environmental issues and e-waste pollution. “Much of the waste is generated by commercial establishments, schools, colleges, and offices,” he said.

He said most people are unaware of e-waste.

“We generally think of waste as a waste. Now, the time has come to categorize the waste as solid waste, e-waste, plastic waste, and so on. Each category has different methods of disposal and treatment,” he said.

The MSPCB also launched the e-waste bin in collaboration with Hulladek Recycling Private Limited. The initiative aims to encourage stakeholders to use this bin to dispose of their e-waste, which includes grinders and mixers, desktop and computer parts, chargers, and batteries that are no longer useful to households.

Improper disposal of these items can harm the environment and life forms as some substances contain carcinogens, Chyrmang said.

The first e-waste bin will be placed at the MSPCB office. Hulladek plans to install 50 such bins across the state, the firm’s founder-managing director Nandan Mall said.

He said Hulladek came to Meghalaya three years ago to create awareness about e-waste and its potential harm.

“The MSPCB is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable waste management practices. This summit marks a significant step towards achieving effective e-waste management in the northeastern states.” MSPCB chairperson R Nainamalai said. He added that e-waste management will generate employment opportunities in the state.