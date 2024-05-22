Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

EKH generates highest e-waste

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm

SHILLONG, May 21: East Khasi Hills generates the highest e-waste followed by West Garo Hills, a Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) report said.
The report was released at the E-waste Management Summit 2024 on Tuesday.
MSPCB’s member-secretary, GH Chyrmang said a lot of effort went into completing the inventory of e-waste, which will go a long way in tackling environmental issues and e-waste pollution. “Much of the waste is generated by commercial establishments, schools, colleges, and offices,” he said.
He said most people are unaware of e-waste.
“We generally think of waste as a waste. Now, the time has come to categorize the waste as solid waste, e-waste, plastic waste, and so on. Each category has different methods of disposal and treatment,” he said.
The MSPCB also launched the e-waste bin in collaboration with Hulladek Recycling Private Limited. The initiative aims to encourage stakeholders to use this bin to dispose of their e-waste, which includes grinders and mixers, desktop and computer parts, chargers, and batteries that are no longer useful to households.
Improper disposal of these items can harm the environment and life forms as some substances contain carcinogens, Chyrmang said.
The first e-waste bin will be placed at the MSPCB office. Hulladek plans to install 50 such bins across the state, the firm’s founder-managing director Nandan Mall said.
He said Hulladek came to Meghalaya three years ago to create awareness about e-waste and its potential harm.
“The MSPCB is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable waste management practices. This summit marks a significant step towards achieving effective e-waste management in the northeastern states.” MSPCB chairperson R Nainamalai said. He added that e-waste management will generate employment opportunities in the state.

Previous article
Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs

SHILLONG, May 21: Several dogs in the Mawlai, Umjapung area were reportedly picked up by the Shillong Municipal...
MEGHALAYA

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the ties between the public and police, newly appointed DGP...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is likely to introduce a grading system within the next...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to take up toll collection dispute with dist administration

SHILLONG, May 21: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has announced plans to engage with the district...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: Several dogs in the Mawlai, Umjapung...

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the...

NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is...
Load more

Popular news

Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: Several dogs in the Mawlai, Umjapung...

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the...

NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img