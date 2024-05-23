‘Online gaming outdoors’ among reasons behind eight malaria deaths: Health dept

SHILLONG, May 22: Online gaming outdoors was one of the reasons behind the eight malaria-related deaths in the state last year, the Health Department said.

The deceased were aged less than 30 years – an age group when people are expected to be fit and healthy.

According to a senior health official, the department is concerned over the new trend of mobile gaming in rural areas.

“Kids play online games for long hours sitting by the roadside or under a tree. They don’t realize that they are bitten by mosquitoes which lead to malaria cases,” the official said.

During his visit to Riangdo and Shallang down to Garo Hills region in March, he noticed the boys playing online games. They were outdoors for better internet connectivity.

The youngsters are not afraid of malaria unlike elderly people who consult ASHAs and take necessary precautions.

The official said it is the same mosquito variant but its behaviour has changed.

“For example, there is an index to measure the duration of mosquito bites. The mosquitoes used to bite for 8-12 seconds earlier. It has now doubled but you won’t realize it. Mosquitoes are also evolving,” the official said.

Cases of malaria were common in Meghalaya at one point in time. In 2015 alone, the state recorded 48,603 cases.

Analysis of data indicated a general decline in incidence of malaria during the past decade. While eight persons died in 2023, the years 2021 and 2022 recorded three and eight deaths respectively.

The Health Department is taking precautions by providing bed nets and ensuring that ASHAs have the required test kits and medicines.

The department is also giving the kits and medicines to small urban communities in and around Williamnagar, Baghmara and Tura following the outbreak of malaria in some urban areas there.

The department has identified South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills as the high-risk districts, and South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills as the low-risk districts.

The official said another reason behind malaria cases and deaths is the change in temperature.

“We have had several meetings concerning malaria and we listed the high-risk districts to ensure that things are controlled and that precautionary measures are taken. We know how to solve this problem and we have solved it. We cannot let it happen again,” the official said.

The department has changed its strategy as it spreads awareness. It is taking the help of influencers to spread awareness through social media.

Fogging with DDT is one of the measures to prevent malaria but some communities oppose it as it ruins their crops and vegetables. So, the department takes their consent before fogging.