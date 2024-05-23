Thursday, May 23, 2024
Politics

Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav to hold roadshow in Varanasi on May 25

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 23: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav will hold a joint roadshow in support of the INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi on May 25.

 

UP Congress President and INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai said, “Priyanka and Dimple will address a public rally in Kashi on May 25 where they will talk about women’s issues.”

 

The roadshow will start from the Seer Goverdhan area after the two leaders offer prayers at Ravidas temple.

 

Rai said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav are also expected to hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 28 or 29. He said that the details are being finalised.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term from Varanasi which goes to polls on June 1 in the final phase of elections. (IANS)

Lord Jagannath gaffe: BJP leader Sambit Patra to offer penance by observing 3-day fast
