Thursday, May 23, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Teen boy among three dead after stabbing in Canada

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 23: Three people, including one teenager, died after being stabbed during a fight in Montreal, Canada, two days ago, local media reported.

 

According to the report, Montreal police received numerous 911 calls at 7 p.m. on Wednesday about the fight between at least 15 people in an alleyway on Rachel Street between Saint-Andre and Mentana streets in Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

 

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and confirmed that the dispute was not related to organised crime or gangs, CTV News reported.

 

The conflict unfortunately led to the deaths of three people, including a 15-year-old teenager as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

 

The people who died participated in the conflict, said the report.

 

There have been seven homicides in Montreal in the last ten days. The deaths have been confirmed as the city’s 14th, 15th and 16th homicides, CTV News reported. (IANS)

Previous article
Norway, Ireland, Spain to recognise Palestinian state
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

How Muslims got prominence and Hindus ignored in Mamata Banerjee’s reservation scheme

  Kolkata, May 23: As the Calcutta High Court's cancellation of over 5,00,000 OBC certificates granted in West Bengal...
NATIONAL

Bengal’s Nandigram tense following murder of woman BJP worker

Kolkata, May 23: Tension has prevailed at Nandigram in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal following the...
Technology

Chip giant Nvidia to design new AI chips every year: CEO

Shillong, May 23: Chip giant Nvidia, which reported more than $14 billion in profit for the quarter ended...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

As he prepares for ‘Bhaiyya ji’ release, Manoj Bajpayee gorges on piping hot samosas in Lucknow

Shillong, May 23: Acclaimed Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee was seen enjoying some piping hot samosas during his visit...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

How Muslims got prominence and Hindus ignored in Mamata Banerjee’s reservation scheme

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, May 23: As the Calcutta High Court's cancellation...

Bengal’s Nandigram tense following murder of woman BJP worker

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 23: Tension has prevailed at Nandigram in...

Chip giant Nvidia to design new AI chips every year: CEO

Technology 0
Shillong, May 23: Chip giant Nvidia, which reported more...
Load more

Popular news

How Muslims got prominence and Hindus ignored in Mamata Banerjee’s reservation scheme

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, May 23: As the Calcutta High Court's cancellation...

Bengal’s Nandigram tense following murder of woman BJP worker

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 23: Tension has prevailed at Nandigram in...

Chip giant Nvidia to design new AI chips every year: CEO

Technology 0
Shillong, May 23: Chip giant Nvidia, which reported more...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img