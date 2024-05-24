Friday, May 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

2 students Christian Academy School secure ranks in SSLC Exam of MBoSE

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 24 : Students of Christian Academy School here have done well in this year’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) with two of its students made to the top 20 merit list as per the results declared today.

Congenial Kharsahnoh secured the third position with total marks of 571 and letters in six subjects including Khasi, Mathematics, Science and Technology, English and Social Science.

The another student from the school, Haphilasuk Marbaniang, secured 11 positions with total marks of 555 and letters in six subjects including Mathematics, English, Science and Technology, Social Science and Khasi.

The school also secured a cent percent pass percentage with all the 89 students cleareing the examination.

Congenial while addressing students of the school expressed his gratitude to the teachers who have guided him right from his pre-school level.

While encouraging other students to work hard to achieve their goal in life, he said that they cannot depend on luck since only hard work will pay off one day.

Meanwhile, Haphilasuk during an interaction with reporters said that she was both surprised and happy with the results.

She however said she dedicated her time preparing for the SSLC board examination for the whole year.

Mentioning that she is not using any social media platform, she however said that she used to browse the internet if she needed information for her studies.

K’taka sex videos case: SIT helpline gets calls from 30 victims of Prajwal Revanna
Two Synod HS School girls secure ranks in SSLC Exam
