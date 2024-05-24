Two Synod HS School girls secure ranks in SSLC Exam

Shillong, May 24: Two students of Synod Higher Secondary School, Mission Compound have again made it to the top 20 merit list of this year’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) whose results were announced on Friday.

Neiniwanroi Nongtdeh secured the 5th position with total marks of 566 and letters in six subjects including Mathematics, Science and Technology, English, Social Science, Health and Physical Education and Khasi.

The second student from the school, Elahunshisha Mawlong secured the 8th position with total marks of 559 and letters in six subjects including Mathematics, Science and Technology, English, Social Science, Health and Physical Education and Khasi.

While interacting with reporters, Neiniwanroi said that she is happy with the result since the hard work she has put in to prepare for this board examination has borne positive results.

While stating that she likes to play basketball, she however said that her focus is more on her studies since she would play basketball in school only during the lunch period.

Neiniwanroi dedicated her success in the examination to the teachers and the school as a whole for their guidance who have made this possible.

She advised the students to reduce their time of focusing on social media since she understands many of the teens of her age now would always have a smartphone.

“More time should be dedicated to their students,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elahunshisha said that it is important to be consistent while studying and it will be very difficult to cover up during examinations if they keep it pending.

She said that she increases her time of studies when the examinations are near to ensure that she will be able to do well.

On the use of social media, Elahunshisha said that it will be difficult to conclude whether social media is bad or good.

“But one thing is important that we should not spend excess time on social media. I feel time management is also very important for students,” she said while revealing she would like to pursue MBBS after completing her HSSLC.