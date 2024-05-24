Friday, May 24, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

HSSLC (Arts) topper Menangmankhraw doesn’t have mobile phone

By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 24: First rank holder in this year’s HSSLC (Arts) examination, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School has said he doesn’t have any social media accountssince he does not have a mobile phone.

“To be frank I do not have any social media account and I don’t have any mobile phone. Whatever messages which I get from the school or my friend I used to get from my mother,” he said.

Stating that his routine for the whole year is only consistency as he does not have a particular routine or schedule since everyday many circumstances change and it is not possible to have a perfect schedule for his study hours.

“But every day I will always devote myself to studies for a few hours. One needs to be determined to achieve their goal in life especially in this competitive world,” he said.

Stating that there are not so many challenges which he has faced and he is thankful to God for being blessed with wonderful teachers of the school who would always help and motivate him.

“I would decide on my future after looking at the various courses that the colleges are providing since he has just got his result today,” Menangmankhraw said.

Two Synod HS School girls secure ranks in SSLC Exam
