Popular dog Kabosu, who inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, dies

Shillong, May 24: Popular Japanese dog Kabosu, who became the face of the cryptocurrency DogeCoin and Shiba Inu, died on Friday at the age of 18 years.

As per reports, the dog was suffering from leukemia and liver disease.

The demise of Kabosu was also announced by Dogecoin in a post on X, saying, “Our community’s shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.”

The dog’s owner revealed in a blogpost that a “farewell party for Kabo-chan will be held on May 26”.

The demise of the internet’s favourite dog broke netizens’ hearts, as words of love and condolences flooded in for Kabosu.

“Rest in peace, Kabosu! The Doge meme brought smiles to millions of faces around the world. Your wrinkled face and curled tail will forever be a symbol of Joy, Humour and Internet Culture. You will be Doge forever,” a user wrote on X.

“Kabosu, the Japanese dog behind the Doge meme, has died at the age of 18. This day should be declared International Dog Day,” another user posted.

Another said, “You were and will always be the best of Doges. You brought joy to so many people and inspired a whole generation to strive to do more good every day. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Kabosu.” (IANS)