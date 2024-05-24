Friday, May 24, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex flat amid negative global cues

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 24: Indian equity benchmarks were trading flats on Friday, following negative global cues.

At 10.00 a.m., Sensex was at 75,318, down 99 points and Nifty was at 22,933, down 34 points.

 

Midcap and smallcap stocks are performing better as compared to largecaps. The Nifty midcap 100 is up 47 points or 0.09 per cent, at 52,464 points and the Nifty smallcap 100 is up 70 points or 0.42 per cent, at 16,981 points.

 

The India volatility index, India VIX is up 1.64 per cent, at 21.73 points.

 

Among the sector indices, PSU Bank, Metal, Media, Commodities, PSE, and Service sectors are major gainers. IT, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, Energy, and Infra are major laggards.

 

Fourteen out of 30 Sensex stocks are trading in red.

 

L&amp;T, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and SBI are the top gainers. M&amp;M, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and JSW are the top losers.

 

A decline is being seen in Asian markets. The markets of Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong remain under pressure. Only Jakarta markets are in the green. The US market closed with a decline in Thursday’s session.

 

Crude oil benchmark Brent crude is at $81 per barrel and WTI crude is at $76 per barrel.

 

Market experts said: “The 1196 point rally in the Sensex yesterday was triggered mainly by the sudden shift in FII trade from sustained sellers to big buyers resulting in buying of Rs 4,671 crore. The massive short-covering caused by this sudden change in FII trade contributed to the sharp rally.”

 

“What makes this rally healthy is the fact that it is being led by fairly valued largecaps with the overvalued broader market taking a backseat. The trend of outperformance of largecaps is likely to continue,” they added. (IANS)

Previous article
Market at all-time high as Nifty inches closer to 23,000; Adani Enterprises top gainer
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HSSLC (Arts) topper Menangmankhraw doesn’t have mobile phone

Shillong, May 24: First rank holder in this year’s HSSLC (Arts) examination, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St. Anthony’s Higher...
MEGHALAYA

Two Synod HS School girls secure ranks in SSLC Exam

Shillong, May 24: Two students of Synod Higher Secondary School, Mission Compound have again made it to the...
MEGHALAYA

2 students Christian Academy School secure ranks in SSLC Exam of MBoSE

Shillong, May 24 : Students of Christian Academy School here have done well in this year's Secondary School...
NATIONAL

K’taka sex videos case: SIT helpline gets calls from 30 victims of Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru, May 24: More than 30 victims have approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HSSLC (Arts) topper Menangmankhraw doesn’t have mobile phone

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24: First rank holder in this year’s...

Two Synod HS School girls secure ranks in SSLC Exam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24: Two students of Synod Higher Secondary...

2 students Christian Academy School secure ranks in SSLC Exam of MBoSE

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24 : Students of Christian Academy School...
Load more

Popular news

HSSLC (Arts) topper Menangmankhraw doesn’t have mobile phone

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24: First rank holder in this year’s...

Two Synod HS School girls secure ranks in SSLC Exam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24: Two students of Synod Higher Secondary...

2 students Christian Academy School secure ranks in SSLC Exam of MBoSE

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24 : Students of Christian Academy School...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img