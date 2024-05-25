Cyclone alert, preparedness in South West Garo Hills

AMPATI, MAY 25 /–/ In view of the pre-cyclone watch issued for the Bay of Bengal Coast, indicating light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 27th and 28th May 2024, and squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, the Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, Ampati, Hema Nayak, has issued an alert to all relevant authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all Heads of Departments to take necessary precautions and remain in their respective Head Quarters. Furthermore, the Block Development Officers of all C&RD Blocks in South West Garo Hills have been instructed to activate the Block Disaster Management Committees and Village Disaster Management Committees within their jurisdictions. An immediate emergency meeting at the Block level is advised to provide necessary instructions on precautionary and safety measures to the Disaster Management Committees, ensuring effective handling and management of any potential situations arising from the cyclone.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the District Medical and Health Officer to ensure that all Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of the PHCs/CHCs keep an adequate stock of medicines and first aid kits ready for emergencies at all centers.

The Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supply has also been instructed to alert all suppliers of food grains to maintain sufficient food stock to manage the situation in case of any eventualities.

For emergency assistance, the public can contact the EOC Help Desk at the following numbers:

+91 93660 26244

+91 94023 05902

+91 89746 27076