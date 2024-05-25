Walkathon and cycle rally held at Tura

Tura, May 25: A walkathon and cycling rally was held at Tura today was organised by the District Health Society, Tura under the National Tobacco Control Programme. The Theme for the rally was “My Meghalaya Tobacco Free Meghalaya”.

The rally was held from the Chandmari Playground to the Amphitheatre, (Art & Culture), Sericulture Compound, Tura.

The District Nodal officer, National Tobacco Control Programme, DHS, Dr Menokichi D Sangma in her short speech informed the gathering that the main objective of the program is to sensitize the people and create awareness on health hazards of Tobacco use and also to encourage quitting using tobacco and its products. She also mentioned that the program was held in order to commemorate the “World No Tobacco Day” which would be observed on May 31.

The District Medical and Health Officer, West Garo Hills Tura Dr Jakrambal A Sangma flagged off the rally and also distributed certificates and cash prizes to the winners.

Certificate of participation was also distributed to all the participants. The First, Second and Third Winners were awarded with cash and certificates in two categories both male and female categories.