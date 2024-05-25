Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Israel pursues Rafah offensive despite UN court ruling

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Tel Aviv, May 25 : Israel’s armed forces were active in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, despite a call by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an immediate end to the military operation in Rafah.

 

Israeli soldiers killed several Palestinian gunmen who had previously fired at the Israelis, the army said. Further weapons caches and tunnel shafts were found in Rafah.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that one civilian was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the city, which borders Egypt.

None of the information could be independently verified.

On Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to immediately end the military operation in Rafah, as part of a case brought by South Africa.

According to the judges, the humanitarian situation in Rafah is now “disastrous.” Further measures are necessary to prevent further harm to the civilian population, they said.

Israel rejected the ruling, saying it has a “right to defend its territory and its citizens, consistent with its moral values and in compliance with international law.”

The war in Gaza was triggered by the unprecedented massacre of more than 1,200 people by terrorists from the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group and other militants on October 7.

IANS

Previous article
NGO demands admission without CUET for FYUP in Meghalaya
Next article
Muslim mob attacks Christian man over alleged blasphemy, sets house on fire in Pak’s Sargodha
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who was reportedly sold by her monther due to 'extreme...
NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP...
MEGHALAYA

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two soap cases from a Tata Sumo (ML05 Q 6270)...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad orders probe into poor construction of school building

Shillong, May 25: Following complaints from the public and the MLA of Kharkutta regarding the substandard construction of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

NATIONAL 0
  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who...

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

MEGHALAYA 0
ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

NATIONAL 0
  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who...

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

MEGHALAYA 0
ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img