Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NHIDCL may terminate road projects in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Meghalaya government has not disbursed money deposited by the corporation for land compensation

SHILLONG, May 24: The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) may terminate the road projects in the state if it does not receive support from the Meghalaya government.
NHIDCL officials said its projects have hardly been implemented in Meghalaya because of the indifference of the state government.
The officials said the government has not disbursed the compensation to the landowners for the Western Bypass even though the corporation deposited the entire land acquisition funds with the government months ago.
“Every day, we are receiving petitions from the landowners and it seems that the state government does not have the will to implement these projects,” a senior official said, declining to be quoted.
The implementing agencies have been pressuring the NHIDCL for dates to start the projects awarded in 2023. The corporation has been unable to because the government failed to resolve the land compensation issue.  “In the Northeast, the poorest response to our projects has been from the Meghalaya government,” the official said.
He added that the assurances made by the state government during meetings have not translated into action on the ground yet.
The NHIDCL has not received the possession of land covering 25 pockets and stretching 710 metres for the Mawshun Bypass under Package 4 from Saitbakan to Wakhadai four years after the project was sanctioned.
An order was issued recently to halt the survey for the Pynursla Bypass as the state government could not resolve the land-related issues for a stretch of 1.4 km for the road project.

Previous article
Toppers Speak: ‘No shortcut, only hard work pays off’
Next article
HC dismisses petitions in corruption case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

EDITORIAL

Meghalaya Government’s Policy Failure

The news item, ‘Marten dumping ground on deathbed’ reflects the Government’s laid back attitude in tackling tough issues....
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Ancient wisdom: A journey beyond boundaries

By Salil Gewali The article published in your daily, “Searching within, the eternal way” by Hammarsing Kharhmar (ST April...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Meghalaya Education Walking a Tightrope!

By Iasaid Khongjee The last few days have seen the nightmarish experiences on the part of the student fraternity...
MEGHALAYA

Human skull, body parts recovered from Bivar Road

SHILLONG, May 24: In a shocking incident, a suspected human skull, decomposed lower limbs and the upper torso...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Government’s Policy Failure

EDITORIAL 0
The news item, ‘Marten dumping ground on deathbed’ reflects...

Ancient wisdom: A journey beyond boundaries

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Salil Gewali The article published in your daily, “Searching...

Meghalaya Education Walking a Tightrope!

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Iasaid Khongjee The last few days have seen the...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Government’s Policy Failure

EDITORIAL 0
The news item, ‘Marten dumping ground on deathbed’ reflects...

Ancient wisdom: A journey beyond boundaries

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Salil Gewali The article published in your daily, “Searching...

Meghalaya Education Walking a Tightrope!

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Iasaid Khongjee The last few days have seen the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img