Toppers Speak: ‘No shortcut, only hard work pays off’

SHILLONG/TURA, May 24: The toppers of this year’s SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) examinations said there is no shortcut to success and only hard work pays off.

They advised their juniors not to spend a lot of time on social media but read their lessons consistently.

First rank holder in HSSLC (Arts) examination, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St. Anthony’s HS School told reporters he does have a social media account.

“I also do not have a mobile phone. I get whatever messages my school or friends send to me from my mother,” he said.

Stating that he maintained consistency in his studies, he said he did not have a particular routine or schedule. He said circumstances change and it is not possible to have a perfect schedule for study hours.

“But I always study for a few hours. One needs to be determined in this competitive world,” he said.

Stating that he did not face many challenges, Menangmankhraw said he is thankful to God as he got some wonderful teachers in school who always helped him and motivated him.

“I would decide on my future after looking at the various courses,” he said.

Gaurav Bharali of St Edmund’s HS School, who is a joint first rank position holder in HSSLC (Arts), urged students to give their best shots and take things of their interest seriously.

“We need to work hard because nothing comes for free. You will achieve success only if you work hard,” Gaurav, who will pursue law after his Bachelors, said.

Overjoyed with the results, he said everyone was sending him messages that he would be among the toppers. He attributed his success to his teachers and sister who suggested that he should take admission in this institute.

Stating that he reaped the dividends of hard work, he said he takes everything seriously, including the smaller tests.

“I don’t leave anything for the end moment. It was my strategy. If I want to finish something today, I will make sure it is done,” he said.

SSLC topper, Anuj Chetry attributed his success to his sheer dedication and hard work.

“I am proud to be representing my school. It is my parents and my uncle who motivated me to give my best,” Anuj said while revealing that he plans to pursue his career in the IT sector and will be going to Guwahati for further studies.

He said he used to study for 10-12 hours during his pre-boards and increased the timing to 14-16 hours a month before the boards.

In his message to other students, he said there is no mantra to success since the only thing they need is to give their best and keep striving forward.

Neiniwanroi Nongtdeh, who is a student of Synod HS School and secured the 5th rank in the SSLC examination, said she was happy with her result. She said she worked hard to prepare for the examination.

Neiniwanroi loves to play basketball but she played it only in school during the lunch period. She kept studies above everything. She dedicated her success to her school and teachers and advised students not to spend a lot of time on social media.

Eighth rank holder in SSLC examination, Elahunshisha Mawlong, who is also a student of Synod HS School, said one should be consistent with one’s studies.

She said she increased the hours of studies when the exam was round the corner. On the use of social media, she said it will be difficult to conclude whether social media is bad or good.

“But one thing is important that we should not spend excess time on social media. I feel time management is also very important for students,” said Elahunshisha, who aspires to become a doctor.

Congenial Kharsahnoh, a student of Christian Academy School, secured the third position in the top 20 merit list. He expressed gratitude to his teachers for guiding him right from pre-school.

He encouraged students to work hard to achieve their goal and said they must not depend on luck since only hard work pays off.

Another student of Christian Academy School, Haphilasuk Marbaniang who secured the 11th position, said she was both surprised and happy with the results. She said she had prepared for the exam the whole year.

She said she does not use social media and browsed the internet whenever she needed information for her studies.

Wanma Sangma, a student of St. Thomas HS School, brought laurels to the North Garo Hills district by securing the 4th position. She said she was astonished as she did not expect to be among the top 10.

She added that she worked hard. She said when she didn’t understand something, she did not hesitate to speak to her teachers who were always willing to help.

Wanma, who wants to be a doctor, thanked God for her success. She also expressed her gratitude to her teachers and family members.

She said she was encouraged by the stories of Salrime Sangma, a former topper of her school. She advised her juniors to believe in God and have a strong will to achieve success.

For Tanisha Das, a topper and the daughter of Bipul Das who is an entrepreneur, success in education is not new as she had secured the 19th rank in the SSLC exam in 2022. This time, she secured the 2nd rank in the HSSLC (Arts) examination.

An aspiring lawyer, she attributed her success to her hard work. She also expressed gratitude to her tuition teacher, parents and sister. Tanisha appeared for her CUET exam recently. She hopes she gets to study under the Delhi University.