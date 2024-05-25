Severe weather alert for Meghalaya: Heavy rainfall and cyclonic storm expected

Shillong, May 25: Meghalaya is expected to face particularly severe weather conditions, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely from the night of May 26 upto 28 May. The heavy downpours could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt daily activities.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a significant weather development over the East Central Bay of Bengal, where a depression has intensified into a deep depression. Moving North-North-eastwards at a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours, the system now poses a serious threat to coastal regions, according to a Press release

IMD officials predict that the deep depression will continue to move nearly northwards and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by this evening. Further intensification into a severe cyclonic storm is expected by the morning of May 26, 2024, over the northwest and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. The storm is forecasted to cross the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by the midnight of May 26, with wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph. Meghalaya may experience wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph on May 27.

State Govt issues advisory:

The State Government urges residents to remain vigilant, ensure that emergency kits are prepared, and avoid unnecessary travel during this period and stay updated with the latest weather reports.

In light of the imminent weather threat, authorities emphasize the importance of preparedness. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cyclones provide essential guidelines for emergency responses. Here are some key do’s and don’ts to ensure safety:

DO’s:

Before cyclone:

Ignore rumours, stay calm, and avoid panic.

Keep mobile phones charged for connectivity and utilize SMS.

Stay informed through radio broadcasts, television updates, and newspapers.

Safeguard documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

Secure your house, conduct necessary repairs, and prevent loose sharp objects.

Ensure livestock safety by keeping animals untied.

During and After Cyclone:

If Indoors:

Switch off electrical mains and gas connections.

Keep doors and windows shut.

If your house is unsafe, evacuate early before the cyclone’s onset.

Listen to radio updates and rely only on official warnings.

Consume boiled or chlorinated water for safety.

If Outdoors: