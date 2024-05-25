Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
BusinessINTERNATIONALNews Alert

WhatsApp exports your user data every night: Elon Musk

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 25:  Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday slammed Meta-owned WhatsApp for allegedly exporting users’ data every night.

An X user posted that WhatsApp exports user data nightly, which is “analysed and used for targeted advertising, making users the product, not the customer”.

Musk replied that “WhatsApp exports your user data every night”. “Some people still think it is secure,” said the tech billionaire.

Meta or WhatsApp were yet to comment on Musk’s allegation.

Computer programmer and video game developer, John Carmack, responded to Musk, saying is there any evidence that the content of messages is ever scanned or transmitted?

“I assume usage patterns and routing metadata is collected, and if you invoke a bot in a conversation you are obviously opening it up, but I am still under the impression that the message contents are secure by default,” Carmack posted on X.

The X owner has attacked Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta Platform in the past too.

Earlier this month, the billionaire claimed that Meta is super greedy at taking credit for advertisers who run campaigns on its platform.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg is well known.

They were apparently set for a “cage fight’ some time back — dubbed as the fight of the century. However, the showdown between the tech leaders never happened.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Summer-end shock: With only 10 pc stocks left, Mumbai faces 5 pc water-cut from May 30
Next article
Para-Athletics Worlds: Indian contingent records highest-ever medal tally
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that they have decided to further...
INTERNATIONAL

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will set up a "drone wall"...
MEGHALAYA

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a vibrant celebration of the NAI ROSHINI SCHEME, Women Empowerment...
MEGHALAYA

Severe weather alert for Meghalaya: Heavy rainfall and cyclonic storm expected

Shillong, May 25: Meghalaya is expected to face particularly severe weather conditions, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

Popular news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img