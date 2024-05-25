Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Summer-end shock: With only 10 pc stocks left, Mumbai faces 5 pc water-cut from May 30

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, May 25: With Mumbai lakes on the verge of drying up at the fag end of summer, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 5 per cent water cut from May 30 which will be doubled to 10 per cent from June 5, an official said here on Saturday.

With barely 10 per cent water stocks left, the tough move comes as a precaution to ensure that the current available water can last as long as possible, but the BMC assured that there is no reason to panic.

Till date, (May 25), the BMC said a total stock of 140,202 million litres of water is available in the dams supplying drinking water to the country’s commercial capital.

The city needs 14,47,363 million litres annually, but the current stock left is around 9.69 per cent, which is 5.64 per cent lower than last year during the same period.

This was owing to lesser October rainfall in 2023, compared with 2021 and 2022 when the rainy season was active till October 15.

However, the BMC is keeping a close watch on the situation and said Mumbai would get an additional 137,000 million litres from the Bhatsa Dam plus 91,130 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna Dam, spelling relief for Mumbaikars.

The BMC’s water supply cuts shall be applicable to the supply given to Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and surrounding villages.

The BMC pointed out that the IMD has predicted a timely onset of monsoon in 2024, considered a silver lining, and the water cuts will remain in force till the water stocks improve.

To help tide over the looming crisis, the BMC has recommended a series of water-saving measures for home and commercial uses, wastage of water, closing running taps or repairing leaky faucets, cleaning homes, vehicles, etc with wet rags instead of pipe-wash, etc.

–IANS

Previous article
Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh: ‘Was unhappy because of misunderstanding’
Next article
WhatsApp exports your user data every night: Elon Musk
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that they have decided to further...
INTERNATIONAL

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will set up a "drone wall"...
MEGHALAYA

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a vibrant celebration of the NAI ROSHINI SCHEME, Women Empowerment...
MEGHALAYA

Severe weather alert for Meghalaya: Heavy rainfall and cyclonic storm expected

Shillong, May 25: Meghalaya is expected to face particularly severe weather conditions, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

Popular news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img