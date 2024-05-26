Cong terms curbs on poll result day as ‘regressive’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 25: The Congress has described the decision of SC Sadhu, who is the Shillong parliamentary constituency Returning Officer and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, to impose Section 144 of the CrPC on the counting day on June 4 as “regressive”.

“…The decision to enforce Section 144 of the CrPC means you are already anticipating that some ruckus will happen. It is totally wrong from the administration’s side,” said Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary, Manuel Badwar.

He said it is common everywhere that a victory in election is celebrated but it does not necessarily mean those celebrating it will create chaos.

It is unfair to not allow people to rejoice a win in election. The celebration is important for democracy, he stated categorically.

“The decision to enforce Section 144 of the CrPC is not only regressive but it also shows the mentality of the administration,” Badwar said.

Asked if the Congress thinks the prohibitory order should be withdrawn, he said, “I think we should leave it to the judgement of the administration. To say we demand its withdrawal…I don’t say we do but the administration should understand.”

“If you have a regressive mindset, you do regressive things. Who are we to demand? We are here to guide them? Hope some sense will prevail and they will understand,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the party exuded confidence about winning the polls from both Shillong and Tura seats.

“We have done our calculations. Our internal assessment shows that we have a good chance,” Badwar said.

He added, “We understand that the voters in Meghalaya are literate and they understand the costs and benefits – why it is important for the Congress to return to power and have a good representation in Parliament.”

Claiming that the voters were firm about rejecting the BJP and it was well understood, he said the Congress can never do divisive politics.

Badwar said confidently that the people had voted for the Congress after believing in its pre-election commitments. He said the party had spoken about addressing the problem of unemployment and improving the conditions of marginalised sections

He said it is critical for the Congress that the Constitution of India remains intact.

“We hope that the party which goes there ensures that the Constitution is not diluted or changed,” he added.