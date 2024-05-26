Sunday, May 26, 2024
Preity Zinta wants ‘more understated, well-structured clothes’ to make a comeback

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 26: Actress Preity Zinta has talked about the fashion statement that should make a comeback and said that she would want more “understated and well-structured clothes with less drama.”

 

Preity, who presented Santosh Sivan with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her insights during a chat with Vogue India.

 

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a video from the chat, in which she was asked about a fashion statement that should make a comeback.

 

“Fashion goes around in circles anyway, so what I would like to bring back is more understated, well-structured clothes, less drama,” she replied.

 

Talking about her hair care routine to maintain her beautiful hair, Preity said: “Going back to grandmother basics of simple things like oiling your hair.”

 

For Preity, not eating and starving is a fitness dealbreaker.

 

“This whole thing about don’t eat (and) starve yourself it’s not fitness. Portion control is very important. There is nothing more anti-ageing, nothing more healthier than working out, and sleep is important,” she said.

 

When asked about a lesson she has learned about motherhood, the actress replied: “It’s not all about me. It’s all about them now, and I think unconditional love.”

 

The actress wore a subtle pink saree to present the award to Sivan.

 

Decoding her look, she said: “It’s a designer I have never worn before. It’s a beautiful saree. She’s called Seema Gujral. My beauty looks are mostly the same. They’re simple, understated, with a little sparkle.” (IANS)

