Monday, May 27, 2024
Murder accused in police custody declared brought dead at MIMHANS

Nongpoh, May 27: A man arrested by the Ri Bhoi Police for his suspected involvement in the brutal murder of Amison Muruh at Umtasor on May 23 last , died while being transported to a psychiatric hospital in Shillong.

Phurly Suting, 52, a resident of Umtasor, was taken into custody on May 24 under Nongpoh PS Case No. 50(5)2024 U/S 451/302 IPC. He was granted three days of police custody by the Court of Ri Bhoi District. However, on May 25, Suting exhibited aggressive behavior and signs of a mental breakdown, necessitating a medical examination at Nongpoh Civil Hospital. He was subsequently referred to the Meghalaya Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (MIMHANS) in Shillong, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, reported that Suting became very aggressive and started showing signs of mental disorder. Following protocol, he was sent for a medical examination, which led to his referral to MIMHANS. Despite these measures, Suting could not be saved.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Civil Hospital Morgue Room in Shillong. An inquest was conducted under videography by a magistrate from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, in the presence of the Civil Hospital Medical Officer. A post-mortem was performed, adhering strictly to the guidelines set forth by the National Human Rights Commission.

In response to the incident, an Unnatural Death (UD) case has been registered under Umiam PS UD Case No. 14/2024 dated May 26, 2024, and an investigation is underway.

