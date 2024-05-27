Monday, May 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Garo body wants status quo on state quota policy

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, May 26: The Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU) has submitted a representation to the Secretary of the Expert Committee on the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy, 1972, urging it to maintain status quo and not to review the existing policy.
The representation was submitted by the union on May 24 following a decision taken by its executive committee.
The union, while taking strong exception to the constitution of the Expert Committee vehemently opposed the possible reviewing and dilution of what it called a “just and fair policy” as envisaged and formulated by the visionary founding leaders of the state.
“We urge the committee not to review the existing reservation policy and maintain status quo in letter in spirit in the greater interest of the different communities in the state,” it said.

