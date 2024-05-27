Jemino calls for action against water logging

SHILLONG, May 26: UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh on Sunday expressed concern over the inconvenience faced by the citizens due to water logging and floods in parts of Shillong and pitched for interventions to address the issue.

“It is time those who are looking after these things need to conduct surveys in those areas which experience water logging and flooding and see how the drainage system works there,” Mawthoh said.

“This is an indication that something needs to be done with the drainage system otherwise there will be flooding in many places and will cause a lot of inconvenience to commuters. Think about the liquid waste that comes out on to the surface and gets into houses and shops and even on the bodies of passersby. It can also lead to health issues,” he added.