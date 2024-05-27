Monday, May 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Nikki Haley in Israel, to meet families of hostages

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 27: Republican leader and former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has reached Israel where she will tour the southern and northern provinces and meet with families of hostages held by Hamas.

 

Member of Israel Knesset and former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon will accompany Nikki Haley on her tour within Israel.

 

The Republican leader, who is tipped to be the running mate of Donald Trump, will travel to south Israel, including Kibbutz Be’eri, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz and other areas bordering Gaza where the Hamas massacre took place on October 7, 2023.

 

It may be recalled that 1,200 people were killed and around 250 persons taken as hostages in Gaza.

 

Nikki Haley will meet Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other war cabinet members.

 

Recently three close policy advisors of former US President, Donald Trump — Robert O’Brien who was Trump’s National Security Advisor (NSA), John Rakolta, former Ambassador of the US to the UAE, and Ed McMullen, former US ambassador to Switzerland were in Israel.

 

The three had met the Prime Minister and Opposition leader Yair Lapid during their trip. John Rakolta was one of the key persons involved in the Abraham Accords and the one behind the Israel-UAE diplomatic engagement. The visit of the three close aides of Trump and now Nikki Haley is being considered in Israel as aDonald’s Trump’s move to garner the support of the Jewish community in the ensuing Presidential polls. (IANS)

