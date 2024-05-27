Monday, May 27, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead

By: Agencies

Date:

Washington, May 27:  Powerful storms have caused extensive damage in the southern and midwestern regions of the United States, with at least 15 lives lost.

Rescue workers and police searched for victims in the rubble and treated dozens of injured people. Deaths were reported in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, according to US media on Sunday.

Tornadoes were reported in many places overnight on Saturday. US media reported hailstones that were about the size of tennis balls.

According to initial estimates, one of the storms in Oklahoma reached at least level three out of five. Tornadoes of this classification can reach speeds of up to 265 kilometres per hour.

According to CNN, almost 5,00,000 people in nine US states were without power on Sunday evening. A state of emergency was declared in several regions.

Cooke County, near Dallas, was hit hard by winds that destroyed a motorway service area and ravaged a trailer park, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including four children, according to the sheriff.

More than 100 people were injured, and hundreds of houses were destroyed throughout Texas, said Greg Abbott, the state’s governor.

Experts attribute the rise in natural disasters in the US – such as storms, floods, and forest fires – to the impacts of climate change.

According to the US National Weather Service, the frequency of tornadoes has increased in recent years.

–IANS/DP

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

