Govt issues advisory as Remal set to enter state

Schools, colleges closed in several districts as cyclonic winds are expected to cross the Meghalaya border by Tuesday morning

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 27: The Meghalaya government has advised residents to be equipped with emergency kits, avoid unnecessary travel, and be updated with weather reports to be safe from the impact of Cyclone Remal.

It claimed that it is prepared to overcome the challenges of the cyclone, downgraded to a deep depression after making landfall in West Bengal and Bangladesh, forecast to cross the Meghalaya border on Tuesday morning.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds anticipated with the landfall led to the cancellation of 14 flights between Kolkata and Guwahati and all Indigo flights at the Umroi Airport.

Heavy rains are expected on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a “red alert” for several districts, warning of potential flooding and disruptions to daily activities. The IMD extended with a warning of strong winds of up to 60 kmph till May 30, predicting heavy rainfall, squally winds, thunderstorms, and lightning across the state.

Because of Cyclone Remal, all schools in East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri-Bhoi, and West Garo Hills will remain closed on Tuesday. All colleges in East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and West Garo Hills will also remain closed on Tuesday.

The state government on Monday held a review meeting to discuss the preparedness for the cyclone, which moved towards Meghalaya and other northeastern states. The meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong was attended by Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang and other high-ranking officials.

Tynsong said the government is prepared to face and overcome the challenges associated with the cyclone. “We have instructed all agencies and stakeholders to cooperate with us financially and physically in any situation,” he told reporters after the meeting.

He said the preparedness entails dealing with landslides, disruption in power supply, damages to houses, and other emergencies.

Tynsong said the government has about Rs 20 crore at its disposal to deal with such challenges in vulnerable districts such as East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

He also said the government has identified places with bad drainage where appropriate would be taken after the monsoon season ends. He asserted ensuring proper drainage is the “responsibility of everyone” apart from the PWD, municipal body, and the Urban Affairs Department.

He, however, said drainage improvement work was carried out before the monsoon at Demseiniong, where the road level has been increased.

Meanwhile, South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Tableland Lyngwa issued an order warning of stern action against officers “in the habit” of staying away from the district headquarters.

Sources said the DC issued the order after getting information that some officers in Mawkyrwat were missing from duty even during natural disasters.

(Contd from P-1) some officers are reported missing from their district headquarters during the occurrence of disasters. Therefore, daily attendance will be taken in all government offices and stern action will be taken under Section 56 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, against defaulting officers who are in the habit of absconding from the headquarters on Monday and fleeing the headquarters by Thursday or early on Friday,” the order read.

The DC, citing the weather report, also said the cyclonic storm may continue for the next few days, especially in the southern part of the district bordering Bangladesh. He added that the District Disaster Management Authority has geared up to respond to and mitigate the impending danger by keeping all machinery active and alert 24×7.