Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the JMM-Congress alliance on Tuesday over ‘flourishing’ corruption in Jharkhand under their watch and also accused them of looting the state from all sides.

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Dumka, PM Modi mocked at the ‘misrule’ of JMM-Congress and said that the state was drawing attention more for its ‘mountains of cash’ rather than its picturesque and beautiful mountains.

“JMM and Congress are looting Jharkhand from every side. There are so many beautiful mountains here, but Jharkhand is being discussed for the mountain of notes,” he told the gathering.

PM Modi’s caustic jibe comes in the backdrop of the recovery of Rs 35 crore cash from the aide of the personal secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam.

The PM further accused the INDI Alliance of pursuing a dangerous formula for anti-national politics.

“Their formula is simple, engage in extreme communal politics, appeasement politics, patronise separatists, defend terrorists and accuse anyone who opposes them of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide,” he said.

He further said that INDI Alliance wants to give religion-based reservations to the Muslim community and added that he won’t allow the rights of OBCs, SCs and STs to be looted.

“My firm stance on religion-based reservation has left the INDI Alliance unsettled,” he added.

PM Modi further said that INDI Alliance wants to ‘scare’ him by tarnishing his image but they don’t understand that “I won’t let their hateful propaganda succeed”.

He also said that prior to 2014, corruption and scams were the order of the day but all that changed after the BJP government came to power.

“You blessed Modi in 2014. Then the whole country was fed up with the misrule of Congress, scams used to happen every day, Congress was busy 24X7 in looting money in the name of the poor. Modi came and stopped all that. Today, public money is used in public interest,” he told the gathering.

Underscoring his commitment to uplifting marginalised communities, PM Modi said that since he comes from a humble background, he understands the needs of deprived classes including Dalits and tribal population, who have been facing state apathy for years and explained how his aspirational districts scheme was centred on transforming such regions.

“In Jharkhand, Santhal Pargana is witnessing unprecedented progress and new dimensions of growth,” he told the crowd.

He also underlined his vision for Viksit Bharat and sought people’s support for continuing the country’s transformative journey.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee
Next article
Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone Remal and the deep depression over the Bay of...
INTERNATIONAL

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday wished "good luck" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,...
NATIONAL

Delhi L-G orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes after hospital fire tragedy

  New Delhi, May 28: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive probe by the Anti-Corruption...
NATIONAL

Post poll campaign, PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Kanyakumari for meditation, soon after...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...

Delhi L-G orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes after hospital fire tragedy

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena...
Load more

Popular news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...

Delhi L-G orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes after hospital fire tragedy

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img