Wednesday, May 29, 2024
SPORTS

India A to play Australia A ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

By: Agencies

Date:

Melbourne, May 28: India ‘A’ will play two first-class matches against Australia ‘A’ in the run-up to the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year, CA announced on Tuesday.
The two games are scheduled to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay and the MCG from October 31-November 3 and November 7 to 10 respectively, Cricket Australia said.
The warm-up games will provide an opportunity for fringe players from both sides to push for a Test berth.
“Hosting those A matches at the upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG give these ‘A’ matches significant status and will provide great opportunities to players from both sides to put up their hand for selection,” said Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling.The Indian team will also play a three-day intra-squad match at the WACA Ground from November 17. India had played warm-up matches against Australia A in their previous tour Down Under in 2020-21 as well.
The opening Test is set to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. It will be the first time since the 1991-92 season that the marquee series has been extended to five Tests.
“To have that (the series) running simultaneously with the women’s ODIs and preceded by two significant Australia A v India A matches will be terrific for our fans,” Roach added.
The Indian women’s cricket team will also be touring Australia around the same time. The second ODI between the two sides on December 8 is set to clash with the second Test.Australia have not won the Border Gavaskar Trophy since 2017, having lost all past four series 2-1, including two at home in 2018-19 and 2020-21. As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the warm-up matches between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ set the stage for a riveting contest. These encounters at the Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG are more than just preparatory games; they are a proving ground for emerging talents vying for a spot in their respective national teams. With the historic series extended to five Tests for the first time in decades, the stakes are higher than ever. As both men’s and women’s teams from India and Australia prepare to clash, fans are in for a cricketing feast that promises intense competition and unforgettable moments, reigniting one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries. Scheduled at premier venues like the Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG, these games are not merely warm-ups but crucial opportunities for fringe players to stake their claim for a Test berth. (PTI)

