Wednesday, May 29, 2024
SPORTS

Meghalaya Arm Wrestling Championship on June 1

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 28: The Meghalaya Arm Wrestling Association, in collaboration with Malki Sports Club and Treilang Welfare Society, announced that “Open Meghalaya Arm Wrestling Championship” set to take place on June 1, 2024. This highly anticipated event will be held at the Indoor Stadium Malki, Khliehshnong, and welcomes all arm wrestling enthusiasts to participate.
Participants will compete in various weight categories with divisions for both men and women. The categories are as follows:Male: Below 50 kgs, 55 kgs, 60 kgs, 65 kgs, 70 kgs, 75 kgs and Above 76 kgs. Female: Below 45 kgs, 50 kgs, 55 kgs, 60 kgs and Above 61 kgs.The weigh-in for the event will be conducted on May 31, 2024, at Malki Ground, Malki, from 10 am to 3 pm.Winners in each category will receive medals and certificates, while the prestigious Champion of Champions (COC) title will come with cash prizes.
For further information, interested participants can contact: 87948 68529/ 82598 0175/ 87310 50699. This championship promises to be an exciting showcase of strength and skill, drawing competitors from across the region. Don’t miss the chance to witness or be a part of this thrilling event!
As the date approaches, excitement continues to build for the Open Meghalaya Arm Wrestling Championship. This event promises not only a display of formidable strength and skill but also a celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit. With competitors vying for prestigious titles and cash prizes, the championship is set to be a memorable occasion for both participants and spectators.

