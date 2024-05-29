Wednesday, May 29, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

SC registry refuses to accept CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking 7-day extension of interim bail

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 29:  The Supreme Court registry has refused to accept the application moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan.

CM Kejriwal was ordered to be released on interim bail till June 1 in view of the ongoing general elections in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The apex court had directed him to surrender back to Tihar Jail on June 2.

The registry said that the top court had already reserved its verdict in the matter and the application seeking a 7-day extension has no relation to the main petition. As SC had allowed him to move the trial court for obtaining regular bail, the application is not maintainable, it added.

As per the Aam Aadmi Party, CM Kejriwal’s health has deteriorated since he was arrested in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The party has said that he has lost 7 kg in weight after his arrest and his Ketone levels are also very high indicating a serious medical disorder.

The party has further said that the CM was required to do medical tests and seven days were needed for this.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP supremo, requested a vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan to direct urgent listing of the application for hearing.

“There is an urgency because the 20-day interim bail window is expiring and I need to go to medical tests. It is not an abuse because I am asking for 7 days only,” submitted Singhvi.

At this, Justice Maheshwari said that another bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna on May 17 had reserved its verdict in the matter and considering the propriety, it would be appropriate to refer the application to CJI DY Chandrachud who is the master of the roster.

“We will refer your mentioning to the Hon’ble Chief Justice. Let the Chief Justice should take a decision,” said Justice Maheshwari-led bench, ordering the application to be placed before CJI Chandrachud for “appropriate orders”.

The top court on May 17 had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case.

It said he could approach the trial court for a grant of regular bail notwithstanding the fact that the apex court reserved judgment in the matter.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that its “very clear” order had fixed the timeline of CM Kejriwal’s “release and surrender” and was not making any exception to anybody.

–IANS

