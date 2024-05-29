Wednesday, May 29, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

World Bank approves $700 million for Rohingya refugees, host communities in Bangladesh

By: Agencies

Dhaka, May 29:  The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved two projects totalling 700 million US dollars to provide basic services and build disaster and social resilience for both the host communities and the displaced Rohingya population in Bangladesh.

The 350-million-dollar Inclusive Services and Opportunities for Host Communities and Displaced Rohingya Population Project and the 350-million-dollar Host and Rohingya Enhancement of Lives Project will together provide support to the Bangladeshi host communities and the Rohingya people as this crisis enters its seventh year, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Around 1 million displaced Rohingya people from Myanmar are currently living in Bangladesh, according to the statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We greatly appreciate the Government of Bangladesh’s generosity in supporting nearly one million Rohingya people. We also recognise the enormous pressure placed on the host communities,” said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“With the crisis entering its seventh year, long-term planning and sustainable solutions have become critical while also addressing short-term, urgent needs. We are fully committed to supporting the Government of Bangladesh to address this complex crisis and support the wellbeing of both the Rohingya and host communities,” said the World Bank country director.

The Inclusive Services and Opportunities for Host Communities and Displaced Rohingya Population (ISO) Project will build on active investments in livelihoods and essential health, nutrition, family planning, gender-based violence response and prevention services for at least 980,000 people in the Rohingya and host communities.

The project will prioritise investment in human capital development, with the aim of supporting the education of 300,000 Rohingya children under the age of 12.

–IANS

 

