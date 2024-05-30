Thursday, May 30, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

4 killed in as two houses collapse in Sohra

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 30: Four people have reportedly been killed and two houses collapsed in a major landslide at Nongpriang village in Sohra in the wee hours of Friday.

Sub Divisional Officer of Sohra Civil Division, Sonali Verma informed that one body had been retrieved so far adding that efforts were on to retrieve the remaining three bodies.

According to Verma, the rescue team comprising the police, Fire and Emergency Service and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was carrying out the rescue work manually since the village is located on a very steep slope.

She further informed that the rescue team had to walk to reach the place of occurrence since it is quite far.

“As there is no mobile network, I am not getting regular updates on the rescue operation,” Verma added

