Thursday, May 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Gujarat govt officials conclude NGDRS study tour of Assam

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, May 30: A delegation of six officers from the registration department of the Gujarat government concluded a five-day tour of Assam to study the implementation of the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS).

The delegation, comprising R.D Bhatt, B.S Barad, Sandip Savani, Mahendra Choudhury, Satish Kalathiya and Hardik Patel, had arrived here on May 26.

NGDRS, a project initiated by the department of land resources, Union ministry of rural development, is a common, generic application developed for registration departments across the country under the One Nation One Software initiative.

On Wednesday evening, the officials paid a courtesy visit to Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota and discussed implementation of NGDRS in Gujarat.

Earlier, the delegation from Gujarat witnessed the implementation of NGDRS in Assam by visiting the deputy registrar’s office and senior sub-registrar’s office at Kamrup Metro and Kamrup (Amingaon) respectively.

A detailed presentation on NGDRS was also made before the team by the revenue and disaster management department and NIC, Assam.

It may be recalled that secretary, department of land resources, Union ministry of rural development, Nidhi Khare had rolled out NGDRS throughout Assam in February this year.

USTM students invent environment-friendly Dwij Paper from paper waste
4 killed in as two houses collapse in Sohra
