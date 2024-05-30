Thursday, May 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Committee wants MCCL converted into museum

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: The Committee on Government Assurances of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has recommended the state government to transform the Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL) at Sohra into a museum and the factory quarters into a resort.
The recommendation came soon after the committee, led by its Chairman Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, conducted a spot inspection of Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL) at Sohra on Wednesday.
Following the inspection, Tongkhar stated that reviving the factory seemed unfeasible due to various challenges, including high operational costs.
The committee members also unanimously agreed to propose to the government the conversion of the factory into a museum and the residential quarters of the factory into a resort.
The committee suggested that the staff of the MCCL could then manage these new ventures, which could generate revenue by attracting tourists. “We know that the government wants to scrap this factory and to close down this factory and to dismantle…after observing the beauty of this place and seeing the good quarters and buildings of this MCCL, I feel it is sad to dismantle it,” Tongkhar said.
Committee member Matthew B. Kurbah, who has been associated with the MCCL since 1999-2000, expressed his regret over the factory’s closure and the consequent job losses.
He backed the Tongkhar’s proposal, emphasising that the factory’s history could be preserved through a museum, and staff could be involved in managing the new facilities.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Wahlang, another committee member, expressed sorrow over the state-owned factory’s closure and hoped the government would develop a beneficial package and favorable exit plan for MCCL employees.
During the inspection, the Committee also interacted with officials from MCCL, including Managing Director WAM Booth.

