Saturday, June 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Prajwal arrested upon return, remanded in police custody

By: Agencies

Date:

Bengaluru, May 31: Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) MP facing sexual abuse allegations, was arrested on Friday upon his return from Germany, a month after he left the country in the wake of explicit videos of his alleged actions doing the rounds in Karnataka’s Hassan.
A special court in the city remanded him to police custody till June 6.
In a clear messaging early in the day, a team of women police personnel ‘welcomed’ Prajwal Revanna upon his arrival here, as they were deputed to execute a warrant and take him to the CID office for interrogation.
After evading summons and staying out of the country for a little over a month, the 33 year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda landed here past midnight from Germany’s Munich, only to be arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) minutes later and whisked away for questioning.
He was later produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate K N Shivakumar, who heard the remand application and objection argument from Prajwal’s advocate. He later remanded Prajwal to police custody.
The NDA Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested after completing the due process, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.
Prajwal’s advocate Arun G said the former was extending full cooperation to the SIT probe and cautioned against any media trial in the case.
“Prajwal Revanna landed around 12.40-12:50 am from Germany’s Munich. As there was an arrest warrant against him, SIT accordingly arrested him and took him into custody,” Parameshwara said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “…naturally he should have cooperated to the arrest. His immigration papers were cleared and he was brought out (of airport). As he had a diplomatic passport, things happened easily. After completing all the due process, he was arrested,” he added.
Asked if the government will appeal to more victims to come forward following his arrest, Parameshwara said, “We have already said, those who have faced trouble from him to come forward and give complaints to SIT and police, and we will provide them all kind of protection. We will have to wait and see further developments.” The SIT, sending out a message, deputed an all-woman police team to execute the warrant against Prajwal.
Soon after he alighted from the plane from Munich, he was received by women in Khaki, sources in the SIT said. (PTI)

