Sunday, June 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Exit polls: Modi set for a hat-trick

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, June 1: Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
The ruling alliance in all likelihood will open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka but may see a fall in its tally in states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana, according to these pollsters.
The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.
The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance. The India TV-CNX gave them 371-401 and 109-139 seats respectively, while the corresponding tally predicted by News Nation was 342-378 and 153-169.
A few other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results by 8.40 pm.
In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 303 seats, while the NDA tally was 353. The Congress had bagged 53 seats and its allies 38. The ‘INDIA’ bloc was formed by Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
After the seventh and last phase of voting ended on Saturday, Modi exuded confidence that people have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government and said the “opportunistic INDI Alliance” failed to strike a chord with the voters who rejected their “regressive politics”.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc that the alliance will win more than 295 seats.
“We have arrived at this figure after speaking with all our leaders. This is a survey of people. People have given this information to our leaders. The government surveys are there and their media friends also inflate figures and put it out. Therefore, we want to tell you about the reality,” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

CEO, gimik political dolrang baksa tom·a

SHILLONG: June 4 tariko vote chanangani somoio 2-Tura constituency-ni ning·o dam district- gimiko ge-244 table-rang aro 1-Shillong Parliamentary...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Sohra: The Wettest Desert

Jnanendra Das examines the mystifying case of Sohra's high rain records and its subsequent water shortage inching closer...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Cannes, India and its North East

India makes a maximum number of films and Bollywood has a deep penetration not only in the country...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

The Good Earth

Women farmers in India and Pakistan look at agri-tech solutions to combat climate change, gender disparity. Jennifer Kishan from India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CEO, gimik political dolrang baksa tom·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: June 4 tariko vote chanangani somoio 2-Tura constituency-ni...

Sohra: The Wettest Desert

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Jnanendra Das examines the mystifying case of Sohra's high...

Cannes, India and its North East

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
India makes a maximum number of films and Bollywood...
Load more

Popular news

CEO, gimik political dolrang baksa tom·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: June 4 tariko vote chanangani somoio 2-Tura constituency-ni...

Sohra: The Wettest Desert

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Jnanendra Das examines the mystifying case of Sohra's high...

Cannes, India and its North East

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
India makes a maximum number of films and Bollywood...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img