Monday, June 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

If something goes wrong with results, it would be due to disunity in INDIA bloc, says DMK leader

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, June 3: DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi has said that if by any chance the results of the Lok Sabha elections do not come in the favour of the INDIA bloc on Monday it would be due to the disunity among certain leaders which are part of the coalition.

The DMK leader told IANS that there should not be any negligence on the part of the party agents who are present during the counting of votes.

He said that during certain state Assembly elections, the winning margin was very low.

Bharathi added that the DMK had made adjustments with the opposition coalition partners and has even reduced its seat tally from 24 in 2019 to 21 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for the best interests of the INDIA bloc coalition.

He said that “if something goes wrong, then it would be due to certain parties and leaders not adjusting with other coalition partners in the best interests of the INDIA bloc coalition”.

He also cited the examples of West Bengal and Kerala.

The senior DMK leader, however, said that the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, had worked hard and there were huge crowds present at the rallies of both leaders.

Bharathi added that due to the high voltage campaign of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to alter his campaign schedule.

Before the different Exit Poll results were announced on Saturday, IANS had reported of DMK leadership not averse to switching sides and entering into an alliance with the NDA if the NDA falls short of a majority in forming the government at the Centre.

The BJP and DMK were in political alliance during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

–IANS

Previous article
Canadian woman diagnosed with rare syndrome where gut produces alcohol
Next article
Delhi court extends BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody till July 3 in excise policy case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP, allies winning maximum seats in 7 NE states, says Matrize Exit Poll

  New Delhi, June 2:  The BJP-led NDA will win the maximum number of seats in seven of the...
NATIONAL

Congress lauds EC for accepting INDIA bloc’s demands on counting day

New Delhi, June 3:  Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday heaped praise on the Election Commission of...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Election Dept all set for votes counting tomorrow

Shillong, June 3: Election department in Meghalaya  is all set for counting of votes tomorrow. Chief Electoral officer...
NATIONAL

Eight counting centres in J&K, one for Kashmiri migrants in Delhi

  Srinagar, June 3: Election Commission authorities have set up nine centres for the five Lok Sabha constituencies where...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP, allies winning maximum seats in 7 NE states, says Matrize Exit Poll

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 2:  The BJP-led NDA will win...

Congress lauds EC for accepting INDIA bloc’s demands on counting day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 3:  Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi...

Meghalaya Election Dept all set for votes counting tomorrow

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 3: Election department in Meghalaya  is all...
Load more

Popular news

BJP, allies winning maximum seats in 7 NE states, says Matrize Exit Poll

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 2:  The BJP-led NDA will win...

Congress lauds EC for accepting INDIA bloc’s demands on counting day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 3:  Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi...

Meghalaya Election Dept all set for votes counting tomorrow

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 3: Election department in Meghalaya  is all...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img