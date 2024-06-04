Tuesday, June 4, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP’s Kiren Rijiju, Congress’ Bosiram Siram leading in Arunachal Pradesh

By: Agencies

Itanagar, June 4: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading in the Arunachal West seat while Congress nominee Bosiram Siram is leading in the Arunachal East seat.

Rijiju is leading by 6,914 votes while Siram is leading by 414 votes.

Sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao and Arunachal State Congress President Nabam Tuki are trailing in Arunachal East and Arunachal West seats respectively.

In the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, eight candidates are in the fray including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and State Congress President and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki. Tapir Gao and state Congress Vice President and former minister Bosiram Siram are among six candidates contesting the Arunachal East seat.

The elections for two Lok Sabha constituencies along with 50 Assembly seats were held across 2,226 polling stations, with 133 candidates contesting for 50 of the total 60 Assembly seats and 14 candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded 66.36 per cent of its 8.92 voters casting their votes in the election to the state’s two Lok Sabha seats.

–IANS

