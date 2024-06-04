Tuesday, June 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

LS polls: Counting of votes begins in NE states under three-tier security

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Imphal/Agartala/Itanagar, June 4: Counting of votes, polled in different phases of the Lok Sabha elections, began in northeastern states on Tuesday morning under three-tier security arrangements with the Central Paramilitary forces deployed in the first two tiers, officials said.

Election officials in different northeastern states said that a three-layered security has been put in place in and around the counting centres, where a large number of CCTV cameras have also been installed.

“An adequate number of CAPF personnel, led by senior officers, took their position much ahead of the counting of votes that started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday,” an election official said, adding that initially, the postal votes are being counted than the votes polled through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be counted.

The poll panel also appointed a large number of observers and micro-observers to supervise the day-long counting process

On the Election Commission’s directions, various restrictions have been imposed, including on mobile phones and photo/videography, in and around the counting centres.

Tripura’s Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal said that votes are being counted for the two Lok Sabha seats in 20 locations across eight districts.

Manipur’s Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said that to count votes for the two parliamentary seats, 24 counting centres were set up in 11 district headquarters, while his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pawan Kumar Sain said that votes are being counted in 25 counting centres, set up in 25 districts with over 2,000 personnel are undertaking the vote count for the two Lok Sabha seats.

Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that more than 2,000 personnel are counting votes in 13 centres across the state for the sole Lok Sabha seat.

Nagaland’s Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R. said that in 17 counting centres, votes are being counted for the lone Lok Sabha seat and Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer B.D.R. Tiwari said that votes are counted in 13 counting centres – eight for Shillong and five for Tura.

Election officials are hopeful that by late afternoon, the counting of votes and declaration of results will be completed.

–IANS

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
BJP’s Kiren Rijiju, Congress’ Bosiram Siram leading in Arunachal Pradesh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP takes early lead in Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency

Shillong, June 6:  As the Voice of the People Party (VPP) maintains its lead in the Shillong Parliamentary...
NATIONAL

Assam: NDA leading in 10 seats, Congress in 4 seats

  Guwahati, June 4:  BJP-led NDA was leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam after the first round...
NATIONAL

BJP’s Kiren Rijiju, Congress’ Bosiram Siram leading in Arunachal Pradesh

  Itanagar, June 4: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading in the Arunachal West seat while Congress nominee Bosiram...
SPORTS

Oz at T20WC: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

Bridgetown, June 3: Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty winds on landing here summed up the Australian cricket...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP takes early lead in Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 6:  As the Voice of the People...

Assam: NDA leading in 10 seats, Congress in 4 seats

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, June 4:  BJP-led NDA was leading in 10...

BJP’s Kiren Rijiju, Congress’ Bosiram Siram leading in Arunachal Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Itanagar, June 4: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading...
Load more

Popular news

VPP takes early lead in Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 6:  As the Voice of the People...

Assam: NDA leading in 10 seats, Congress in 4 seats

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, June 4:  BJP-led NDA was leading in 10...

BJP’s Kiren Rijiju, Congress’ Bosiram Siram leading in Arunachal Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Itanagar, June 4: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img