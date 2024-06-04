Tuesday, June 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Jagan Mohan Reddy quits as Andhra CM, sends resignation to Governor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Amaravati, June 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday resigned from his post following the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assembly elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sent his resignation to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, the YSR Congress Party said on Tuesday.

The Governor may ask him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till his successor takes oath.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sent his resignation a few minutes after addressing a press conference. He stated that the results were unexpected for the party.

He wondered why the YSR Congress suffered defeat despite implementing several welfare schemes, benefiting crores of people.

Conceding defeat, Jagan Mohan Reddy vowed to rise again with courage and declared that his party would continue to fight on behalf of the people.

He wished all the very best to the new government.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance was heading for landslide victory as it won 106 seats and was leading in 57 seats.

The tripartite alliance was also leading in 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

YSRCP has won only three Assembly seats and was leading in eight segments. It was also leading in four Lok Sabha constituencies.

In 2019, YSRCP had bagged 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats.

–IANS

Previous article
PM Modi scores hat-trick from Varanasi, wins by 1,52,513 votes
Next article
LS polls: BJP triumphs in Arunachal, Tripura
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

LS polls: BJP triumphs in Arunachal, Tripura

Guwahati, June 4: Ruling party BJP won both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura even as...
NATIONAL

PM Modi scores hat-trick from Varanasi, wins by 1,52,513 votes

  Varanasi (UP), June 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a third...
NATIONAL

BJP-led alliance set to bag 11 LS seats in Assam

Guwahati, June 4: The ruling BJP-led alliance is on course to win 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam...
Politics

BJP wins both LS seats in Arunachal, Union Minister Rijiju wins 4th term

Shillong, June 4: Union Minister and BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju and his party’s sitting MP Tapir Gao won...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS polls: BJP triumphs in Arunachal, Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: Ruling party BJP won both Lok...

PM Modi scores hat-trick from Varanasi, wins by 1,52,513 votes

NATIONAL 0
  Varanasi (UP), June 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

BJP-led alliance set to bag 11 LS seats in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: The ruling BJP-led alliance is on...
Load more

Popular news

LS polls: BJP triumphs in Arunachal, Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: Ruling party BJP won both Lok...

PM Modi scores hat-trick from Varanasi, wins by 1,52,513 votes

NATIONAL 0
  Varanasi (UP), June 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

BJP-led alliance set to bag 11 LS seats in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 4: The ruling BJP-led alliance is on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img