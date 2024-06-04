Jagan Mohan Reddy quits as Andhra CM, sends resignation to Governor

Amaravati, June 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday resigned from his post following the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assembly elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sent his resignation to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, the YSR Congress Party said on Tuesday.

The Governor may ask him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till his successor takes oath.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sent his resignation a few minutes after addressing a press conference. He stated that the results were unexpected for the party.

He wondered why the YSR Congress suffered defeat despite implementing several welfare schemes, benefiting crores of people.

Conceding defeat, Jagan Mohan Reddy vowed to rise again with courage and declared that his party would continue to fight on behalf of the people.

He wished all the very best to the new government.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance was heading for landslide victory as it won 106 seats and was leading in 57 seats.

The tripartite alliance was also leading in 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

YSRCP has won only three Assembly seats and was leading in eight segments. It was also leading in four Lok Sabha constituencies.

In 2019, YSRCP had bagged 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats.

