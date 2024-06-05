Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Environment

On World Environment Day, PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

New Delhi, June 5:  On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and appealed to people to plant a tree as a tribute to their mothers.

PM Modi launched the campaign with the planting of a Peepal sapling at the Buddha Jayanti Park in the national capital.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness on the launch of the campaign and appealed to people to plant a tree in the coming days as a tribute to their mothers.

He also appealed to the people to share a picture of planting the sapling.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Today, on World Environment Day, delight to start a campaign, #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम. I call upon everyone, in India and around the world, to plant a tree in the coming days as a tribute to your mother. Do share a picture of you doing so using #Plant4Mother or #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम.”

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena were also present at the occasion.

The theme of World Environment Day is ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience’.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) founded the World Environment Day in 1972 in a conference in Stockholm. The day has been celebrated since 1974.

–IANS

