Wednesday, June 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP will replace all regional parties in M’laya: Ardent

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: Elated by the resounding victory in the Shillong parliamentary constituency, the VPP on Tuesday said it would replace the regional parties in Meghalaya, while asking the MDA 2.0 leaders to take moral responsibility for the electoral loss and step down.
VPP president Ardent M. Basaiawmoit told reporters that the April 19 election was a referendum and its outcome was a clear verdict that the people of the state have lost their faith in the MDA government.
Pointing out that no party and leader can undermine the wisdom of the voters in India, he said that his party’s priority is to fight against corruption, poverty, and partiality.
“We are going to take up the issue of corruption at the national level and question the central government why the Enforcement Directorate or the CBI investigates the corruption cases in Meghalaya,” he said.
Stating that their victory was against all the ruling parties, he said the VPP won due to the failure of the members of the existing regime.
“We have been saying that we will replace all regional parties in the state and what we have done today is the beginning,” Basaiawmoit said, attributing the VPP’s success to the wisdom of the people.
“This result is an indication that no one can take the people for a ride. You can fool some people sometimes but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” he said.
When asked which bloc the VPP would support in New Delhi, he said the party leaders would discuss and take a call. He asserted that the party would follow up on the implementation of the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya, Article 371, and other issues mentioned in the VPP’s election manifesto.
VPP MLAs thank voters for support
With VPP emerging triumphant in the Lok Sabha election from the Shillong parliamentary seat, the party legislators have expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the electorates.
Earlier in the day, the VPP candidate, Ricky AJ Syngkon, had maintained a lead from the first round of counting, prompting supporters from all corners to rally in support of the newly elected Member of Parliament.
VPP legislator from Mawlai, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, while reacting to the early trends in favour of the party, said that the people have voted for change.
“Even though the counting is still going on, by the trends, it appears that people in large numbers have voted for the VPP. And I am grateful that the people of the state have expressed their confidence in the party and voted in large numbers,” Marbaniang said.
Stating that the Sangma family’s baton has been passed on to Congress, the VPP MLA said, “It is the first time the Congress will be able to take the seat from the Sangma family in Tura, so it is a win for all of us.”
Reflecting on the significance of the win, VPP legislator from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum, said, “This victory marks the beginning of a new era for our party. With the mandate entrusted to our candidate, we are committed to addressing the pressing issues faced by Meghalaya. The electorates’ message is clear: they seek accountability, discipline, and meaningful change.”
“For the past years, people had bitter experiences. People all over Meghalaya are curious and this is the beginning of it,” he added.

