Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Update: Sensex trades higher on positive global cues

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 6: Indian frontline indices opened in green on Thursday following positive global cues.

 

At 9:50 am, Sensex was up 375 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 74,724. Nifty was up 105 points or 0.47 per cent, at 22,725.

 

Overall market trends remain positive. Out of the total stocks, 1949 are trading in green and 209 in red.

 

Midcap and smallcap stocks are trading with positive bias. The Nifty midcap 100 index is up 1,022 points or 1.99 per cent, at 52,285 and the Nifty smallcap 100 index is up 466 points or 2.86 per cent, at 16,774.

 

India VIX (India Volatility Index) is down 5.88 per cent, at 17.78 points.

 

Twenty-three out of 30 Sensex stocks are trading in the green.

 

NTPC, SBI, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and Infosys are the top gainers. However, HUL, Nestle, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top losers.

 

In Asia, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Jakarta are trading with gains. However, there are declines in Bangkok and Shanghai. American markets closed with gains on Wednesday.

 

Crude oil benchmark Brent crude remains at $78 per barrel and WTI crude at $74 per barrel.

 

“As the market comes back to normalcy after the abnormal volatility of the last three days, the global construct has turned favourable with the rising possibility of rate cuts by the Fed. Clear signs of weakening labour market in the US led to the sharp decline in the US bond yield to 4.29 per cent,” market experts said. (IANS)

Previous article
Tea produced by small growers fetches record price at GTAC
Next article
BHEL bags Rs 3,500 crore order from Adani Power for Raipur TPP project
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along with administrative and police authorities in Gujarat, is gearing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued a fresh summons to the popular actress Rituparna Sengupta...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of the historic Lido cinema hall and expressed how...
Technology

Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

Shillong, June 6: Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops virtualisation tools to run Windows apps on ChromeOS devices,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...
Load more

Popular news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img