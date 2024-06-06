Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued a fresh summons to the popular actress Rituparna Sengupta for questioning in the ration distribution scam case in West Bengal.

 

In the fresh notice, Sengupta has been asked to be present at ED’s office at CGO Complex at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata next week. She was supposed to be present at the ED questioning on Wednesday.

 

However, she skipped the summons and instead sent a communique to the Central agency expressing her inability to appear personally because of her preoccupations outside the country. However, in the communique, she expressed her desire to fully cooperate with ED in the latter’s course of investigation. She also communicated to ED to appear personally for interrogation at any later date.

 

Sources said that after getting the communique from the actress, the ED officials decided to serve a fresh notice to her and give her reasonable time to appear for interrogation at the Central agency office.

 

Sources said that the name of Sengupta surfaced while the ED officials were examining the documents related to an accused in the ration distribution case. She will be asked to clarify her links with certain transactions that surfaced during the examination of the documents related to the accused.

 

To recall, in 2019, Sengupta was summoned by the ED officials in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam in West Bengal.

 

She was summoned for her involvement in some of the entertainment projects, including films, promoted by the Rose Valley Group. It was alleged that the films were produced using the money laundered by the Rose Valley Group through its various marketing schemes promising the investors lucrative returns. (IANS)

Previous article
Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along with administrative and police authorities in Gujarat, is gearing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of the historic Lido cinema hall and expressed how...
Technology

Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

Shillong, June 6: Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops virtualisation tools to run Windows apps on ChromeOS devices,...
Business

BHEL bags Rs 3,500 crore order from Adani Power for Raipur TPP project

Shillong, June 6: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Wednesday that it has secured a Rs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...

Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

Technology 0
Shillong, June 6: Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops...
Load more

Popular news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...

Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

Technology 0
Shillong, June 6: Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img