Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as a big move to crack the paper leak case and check corruption, the Rajasthan government on Thursday directed personnel departments to check the documents of all staff recruited in the last five years.

It needs to be mentioned that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police recently detained many trainee Sub Inspectors (SIs) at Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in connection with the SI 2021 paper leak case

The investigating agency had received information from the previously arrested trainees that many SIs undergoing training in RPA had made dummy candidates appear for the examinations in their place.

Now, personnel departments have been issued orders stating that in the recruitments done in various departments in the last five years, government jobs have been obtained by candidates allegedly by submitting fake educational qualification documents and by making dummy candidates sit in the examination.

Thursday’s order stated that each government department should constitute an internal committee to look into recruitments.

The personnel departments have been instructed to inform the SOG about suspicious recruitments in the last five years.

The personnel departments have been told that each department should check whether the person who appeared for the examination and the public servant on the post are the same.

Also, the degrees and other documents of the employees, including the application form, photo, signature etc. submitted at the time of application should be thoroughly checked.

After the investigation, information about employees whose recruitment seems questionable should be sent to the SOG. (IANS)