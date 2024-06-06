Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as a big move to crack the paper leak case and check corruption, the Rajasthan government on Thursday directed personnel departments to check the documents of all staff recruited in the last five years.

 

It needs to be mentioned that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police recently detained many trainee Sub Inspectors (SIs) at Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in connection with the SI 2021 paper leak case

 

The investigating agency had received information from the previously arrested trainees that many SIs undergoing training in RPA had made dummy candidates appear for the examinations in their place.

 

Now, personnel departments have been issued orders stating that in the recruitments done in various departments in the last five years, government jobs have been obtained by candidates allegedly by submitting fake educational qualification documents and by making dummy candidates sit in the examination.

 

Thursday’s order stated that each government department should constitute an internal committee to look into recruitments.

 

The personnel departments have been instructed to inform the SOG about suspicious recruitments in the last five years.

 

The personnel departments have been told that each department should check whether the person who appeared for the examination and the public servant on the post are the same.

 

Also, the degrees and other documents of the employees, including the application form, photo, signature etc. submitted at the time of application should be thoroughly checked.

 

After the investigation, information about employees whose recruitment seems questionable should be sent to the SOG. (IANS)

Previous article
Kangana says she was ‘slapped’ by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport; video surfaces
Next article
Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour backs Axar’s inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav against Ireland

Shillong, June 6: India batting coach Vikram Rathour said Axar Patel's inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav in the playing...
News Alert

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Thursday proposed the development of a Kartarpur-like religious...
Business

Wipro secures $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Shillong, June 6: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced it has secured a $500 million deal from a...
News Alert

Kangana says she was ‘slapped’ by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport; video surfaces

Shillong, June 6: The newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, has said that she was "slapped...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour backs Axar’s inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav against Ireland

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 6: India batting coach Vikram Rathour said...

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah...

Wipro secures $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Business 0
Shillong, June 6: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced...
Load more

Popular news

T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour backs Axar’s inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav against Ireland

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 6: India batting coach Vikram Rathour said...

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah...

Wipro secures $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Business 0
Shillong, June 6: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img