Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Kangana says she was ‘slapped’ by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport; video surfaces

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 6: The newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, has said that she was “slapped and assaulted” by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

 

The incident took place when Kangana was travelling to New Delhi to join her colleagues for the meeting of the new BJP Parliamentary Party scheduled to be held on Friday.

 

Kangana has posted a video on X to confirm eyewitness reports that she had been “slapped and abused” by CISF constable Kulvinder Kaur when she was on her way to board the Vistara flight UK707 from Chandigarh to New Delhi.

 

Kaur, Kangana said, slapped her at the security checkpoint because she was upset with the newly-elected MP’s earlier negative remarks on the protests by farmers in Punjab.

 

Kangana clarified that she was safe, but expressed her concern over the “rise of militancy and terrorism in Punjab”.

 

An independent video shared on X immediately after the incident showed the commotion that followed.

 

There was reported a minor scuffle before the incident. It followed Kangana’s refusal to hand over her mobile phone for the mandatory security check.

 

The actress-turned-MP is then said to have pushed aside the security personnel on duty.

 

Kaur’s brother, Sher Singh, who admitted that he actively participated in the farmers’ agitation as an activist of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), told a news channel that his sister has been with the CISF for nearly 16 years.

 

She has been posted at the Chandigarh airport for two years and a half. Her husband is also with the CISF.

 

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told a news channel that BJP leaders were defaming the farmers.

 

“In Punjab, the elections were held in the most peaceful manner. If you don’t allow the farmers to go to Delhi and use force against them, it is not justice,” he said. (IANS)

Previous article
Shahjahan sold land owned by Sandeshkhali locals through Power of Attorney acquired forcefully: ED charge sheet
Next article
Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Thursday proposed the development of a Kartarpur-like religious...
News Alert

Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as a big move to crack the paper leak case...
Business

Wipro secures $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Shillong, June 6: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced it has secured a $500 million deal from a...
NATIONAL

Shahjahan sold land owned by Sandeshkhali locals through Power of Attorney acquired forcefully: ED charge sheet

  Kolkata, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accessed crucial documents on how suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah...

Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as...

Wipro secures $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Business 0
Shillong, June 6: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced...
Load more

Popular news

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah...

Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as...

Wipro secures $500 million deal from US communication service provider

Business 0
Shillong, June 6: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img