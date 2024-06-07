Friday, June 7, 2024
Adani Solar ‘Top Performer’ in Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 7th year

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 7: Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, on Friday, said it has been recognised as a ‘Top Performer’ in the 10th Edition of Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

 

Adani Solar is the only Indian manufacturer to have maintained Top Performer status for seven consecutive years.

 

Kiwa PVEL is a leading independent laboratory serving the downstream solar industry. Their annual Scorecard highlights manufacturers that have produced PV modules demonstrating noteworthy results in independent testing, the company said in a statement.

 

“We are honoured to win the ‘Top Performer’ position again. This consistent recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence,” said Anil Gupta, CEO of Adani Solar.

 

“Our Indian-made solar PV modules embody advanced technology, premium components, and superior design for unmatched reliability and performance,” he added.

 

Gupta thanked the stakeholders for their continued support as “we uphold the industry’s highest standards and strongest quality controls to foster continual advancement and distinguish Adani Solar in the sector.”

 

Kiwa PVEL’s Product Qualification Program (PQP) is the most comprehensive testing scheme to evaluate PV module reliability and quality through rigorous testing procedures.

 

Adani Solar’s PV modules successfully completed the PQP testing, demonstrating industry-leading reliability and performance metrics.

 

“Congratulations to the Adani Solar team for achieving the Top Performer recognition in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the seventh year,” said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL.

 

“We are pleased to see Adani Solar appear in our report once again, and we hope to see the company’s continued growth in the near future,” Erion-Lorico added.

 

Adani Solar is the first and only vertically integrated solar PV manufacturer with existing 4 GW cell and module, and 2 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing units in India.

 

The company is building the nation’s first fully integrated and comprehensive solar ecosystem manufacturing facility of 10 GW capacity in Mundra, Gujarat. (IANS)

Previous article
Once valued at $22 billion, Byju’s is now worth ‘zero’
